Trump in S.C.: Only Way Dems Can Win Is With Rigged Election

Former President Donald Trump said Friday the only way the Democrats can win November's presidential election is if it's rigged like he says it was in 2020, which he called "disgraceful."

Trump spoke at the Winthrop Center in Rock Hill, South Carolina, on the eve of the state's GOP presidential primary during a rally that aired live on Newsmax and simulcast on the Newsmax2 online streaming platform.

The FiveThirtyEight average of polling shows Trump with a 63.6% to 32.9% lead over former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, his lone remaining challenger for the GOP nomination.

"If this election ended as a failed election or a rigged election, and I say the only way it can end with a [Democrat] win is a rigged election, because what they did in 2020 is disgraceful," Trump said. "And look at what happened to our country. You have wars that never would have taken place. Russia would have never attacked Ukraine. Israel would have never been attacked. You wouldn't have had inflation.

"But by contrast, under my leadership the stock market was up by an astounding 62% with inflation almost at zero. With your vote, we will vanquish Bidenomics, which is a very negative term. [President Joe Biden] heard the term. He loved it. Oh, that's good. No, that's really bad. It didn't work. And we will reinstate MAGAnomics. That's right. MAGAnomics, and we will bring our country back from hell."

Trump said the Democrat Party is a party of misinformation and disinformation.

"They lie, lie, lie. And they say it like Russia, Russia, Russia," Trump said, referring to the hoax perpetrated by Democrats that Russia interfered with the 2016 election.

"It took me 2 1/2 years to get that one off my back. That was a real crooked deal. They used that as an excuse why beautiful Hillary [Clinton lost]. I call her beautiful because I've taken the name Crooked Hillary off. I've given it to Biden. I had Sleepy Joe Biden. I have Crooked Joe Biden. I think Crooked Joe is more accurate, although sleepy is pretty good."

