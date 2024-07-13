WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | shooting | joe biden | rally | pennsylvania | briefing

Biden: 'Grateful' to Hear Trump Safe and Doing Well

By    |   Saturday, 13 July 2024 07:41 PM EDT

President Joe Biden says he is "grateful" to hear that former President Donald Trump is "safe and doing well."

"I have been briefed on the shooting at Donald Trump's rally in Pennsylvania," Biden said in a press release.

"I'm grateful to hear that he's safe and doing well. I'm praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information. Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There's no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it."

Trump appeared to have blood on his face as he was rushed by Secret Service agents from the stage of a Pennsylvania rally following a series of loud pops.

Biden received an "initial briefing" on the incident by both the director of the Secret Service and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. White House chief of staff Jeff Zients was also in the briefing.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
President Joe Biden says he is "grateful" to hear that former President Donald Trump is "safe and doing well."
donald trump, shooting, joe biden, rally, pennsylvania, briefing
167
2024-41-13
Saturday, 13 July 2024 07:41 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved