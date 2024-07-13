Biden: 'Grateful' to Hear Trump Safe and Doing Well

President Joe Biden says he is "grateful" to hear that former President Donald Trump is "safe and doing well."

"I have been briefed on the shooting at Donald Trump's rally in Pennsylvania," Biden said in a press release.



"I'm grateful to hear that he's safe and doing well. I'm praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information. Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There's no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it."

Trump appeared to have blood on his face as he was rushed by Secret Service agents from the stage of a Pennsylvania rally following a series of loud pops.

Biden received an "initial briefing" on the incident by both the director of the Secret Service and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. White House chief of staff Jeff Zients was also in the briefing.