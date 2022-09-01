×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | senate | mitch mcconnell | leader | gop

Trump: McConnell Is 'Bad News,' 'Negative' for GOP, 'He'll Be Gone'

Trump: McConnell Is 'Bad News,' 'Negative' for GOP, 'He'll Be Gone'

Former President Donald Trump is calling for Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., to be ousted as Senate minority leader. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 01 September 2022 07:19 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump continues to make it clear he is no fan of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., after making a call for McConnell's removal from his GOP leadership role.

"The party is furious with him," Trump told "The John Fredericks Show" on Thursday. "We have to put up with him for a period of time, but eventually, he'll be gone.

"He'll be gone. He's bad news."

Trump called for McConnell's ouster as leader "immediately" last week, but is not apparently ready to accept he will remain Senate leader at least until the new senators are sworn in come January, needing McConnell's fundraising for candidates in these midterms through the Senate Leadership Fund (SLF).

"Who would've known that he turned out so bad?" Trump added. "He's not good and we're going to go through him. And then we'll have to do something later on. We'll have to do something with him. You know, he raises money, and he hands it out to senators, and that's how he keeps his power."

McConnell's SLF pulled roughly $8 million in ad buys from the Arizona Senate race for September, a race that Trump-endorsed Blake Masters has a chance at flipping the seat of incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz.

McConnell has influence over the SLF coffers, but Trump recalls McConnell once asked him for help to win reelection against Democrat Amy McGrath in Kentucky.

"He's such a negative for the party," Trump said of McConnell. "He's a guy that — I'm embarrassed to tell you — he was losing to somebody named Amy McGrath in Kentucky. I did very well in Kentucky as you know, by a lot."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Former President Donald Trump continues to make it clear he is no fan of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., after making a call for McConnell's removal form his GOP leadership role.
donald trump, senate, mitch mcconnell, leader, gop
276
2022-19-01
Thursday, 01 September 2022 07:19 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved