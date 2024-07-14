WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | security | secret service | kimberly cheatle | dhs | denied

Shellenberger: Secret Service Lied, Trump Was Denied Protection

By    |   Sunday, 14 July 2024 06:23 PM EDT

Sources close to former President Donald Trump told Public, Michael Shellenberger's publication, that the head of Trump's security detail had requested additional security resources but was denied by the director of the Secret Service, Kimberly Cheatle.

On Sunday, the Secret Service's chief of communications, Anthony Guglielmi, posted on X that it was "an untrue assertion that a member of the former President's team requested additional security resources & that those were rebuffed. This is absolutely false."

"In fact," he noted, "we added protective resources & technology & capabilities as part of the increased campaign travel tempo."

However, multiple sources close to Trump say Guglielmi's claim is a lie. The head of Trump's security detail and the Secret Service agents who have been protecting him claimed that for months, they all made "multiple" requests for additional help, but Cheatle, whose agency falls under the Department of Homeland Security, headed by Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, turned them down.

Notably, none of the sources who spoke with Shellenberger's publication claimed or suggested that the security failure was deliberate. Still, one security expert had warned Trump directly that his detail was inadequate.

On Saturday, the New York Post reported that Trump's security detail is far smaller than that of President Joe Biden's.

But "forget the titles," a source close to Trump told Public. "It's not how it's measured. It's measured by threat level. In 1999, the Pope did an event in St. Louis with bigger security than the president at the time had. That Trump doesn't have the same security protection as Biden ... you're asking for this guy to get killed."

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Sources close to former President Donald Trump told Public, Michael Shellenberger's publication, that the head of Trump's security detail had requested additional security resources but was denied by the director of the Secret Service, Kimberly Cheatle.
donald trump, security, secret service, kimberly cheatle, dhs, denied
268
2024-23-14
Sunday, 14 July 2024 06:23 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved