Trump in Pennsylvania: 'Your Commonwealth Is Being Totally Destroyed'

Mocking the crowd for Democrat rallies in Pennsylvania and hailing his own, former President Donald Trump warned the commonwealth is being destroyed by radical left policies.

"You know, they had a little rally here: Nobody showed up for their rally; look at this rally," Trump told his Save America rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, on Saturday night that aired live on Newsmax. "And then they'll say how many votes they got and tell you it's wonderful, right?

"This is the biggest poll you can have. And we always had this poll. Except now it's bigger and better and stronger than we've ever had before."

Trump began by promising to end House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's political career and stripping away the power of President Joe Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

"Under Biden, Pelosi, Schumer, and the radical Democrat Congress, your commonwealth is being totally destroyed," Trump told the crowd. "Our country is being destroyed. Biden and the far-left lunatics are waging war on Pennsylvania energy, crushing Pennsylvania jobs, gutting Pennsylvania communities, and strangling Pennsylvania families with soaring prices like you've never seen before.

"Inflation is costing the typical household nearly $800 every single month. Congratulations!

"Who the hell voted for these people? What are we doing?"

Trump repeated his America First agenda items of curbing illegal immigration, protecting Americans and making cities safe again, and defend parental rights in education.

"The southern border is wide open — millions of illegal aliens are pouring into our country," Trump continued. "Your commonwealth is enduring a massive and bloody crime wave. And the far left is indoctrinating our children with twisted race and gender insanity in our schools. Other than that, they're doing a fantastic job."

Trump, stumping for GOP Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz and GOP gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano, said voting for Republicans is the only way to turn back the damage the Biden administration and Democrat congressional control has done.

"There is only one choice to end this madness, and it is indeed madness," Trump said. "If you support the decline, fall of America, then you must vote for the radical-left Democrats.

"If you want to stop the destruction of our country and save the American dream, then this Tuesday, you must vote Republican in a giant red wave."

