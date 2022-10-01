Trump: 'We Are on a Mission to Restore the Republic to Greatness'

Blasting President Joe Biden's inflation and open border, former President Donald Trump vowed at his Save America rally in Warren, Michigan, on Saturday night to continue his "mission to restore the republic to greatness."

"No matter what the left-wing tyrants throw at us, no matter what they do to us, we have no choice, we have to keep on going," Trump told his rally at Macomb Community College, which aired live on Newsmax. "We have to keep on fighting because we are on a mission to restore the republic to greatness.

"We're on a mission to bring it back, and it's really down and it's down very big — bad, very bad — very precarious what's going on."

Trump restated his mantra for teasing his 2024 presidential campaign, which he has yet to officially announce because of "stupid" campaign finance laws.

"The election was rigged and stolen, and now our country is being absolutely destroyed because of it," Trump said. "I ran twice. I won twice. I did much better the second time than I did the first, getting millions and millions of more votes in 2020 than we did in 2016, and likewise getting more votes than any sitting president in the history of our country, as I said.

"And now, we might just have to do it again."

Again, Trump did not announce his campaign, only promising that his supporters in Michigan were "going to be very happy."

" I think you'll be very happy, but first we have to win a historic victory for the Republican Party this November," Trump said.

"Coming up, job No. 1 for a Republican Congress is to stop the invasion of our southern border. It's an invasion. We're being invaded."

Trump stumped for Michigan's America First candidates, who he endorsed in the midterm elections.

"Without delay, vote Republican; we'll bring back your country," Trump continued. "This is the year we're going to take back the House. We're going to take back the Senate. We're going to take back America, and, in 2024, most important, we are going to take back our beautiful, beautiful, magnificent White House."

Without Republican congressional majorities, Trump also predicted record inflation will go even higher after the midterm elections.

"Under the Trump administration we had the greatest economy in the history of the world with no inflation," Trump said. "We had no inflation. Biden and the Democrat Congress created the worst inflation in 51 years: 9.2%.

"Now, I have to say that the inflation is going to get much higher. It's going to get much higher right after the election. Watch what happens."

