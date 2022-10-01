Trump Hails 'Courage and Strength' of Ginni Thomas

The wife of Justice Clarence Thomas, Ginni Thomas, was hailed by former President Donald Trump for her "courage and strength" at his Save America rally in Warren, Michigan, on Saturday night.

"I would like to thank a great woman named Ginni Thomas," Trump told his rally at Macomb Community College, which aired live on Newsmax.

Thomas testified before the House Jan. 6 select committee this week and reportedly stood fast in saying the 2020 presidential election was "rigged."

Trump denounced the "standard and routine leaks from the committee."

"You know everything leaks out of those committees," he continued. "They're like a leaking sieve. They're just like a leaking sieve. But she said that she still believes the 2020 election was stolen. She didn't say, Oh, well, I'd like not to get involved; of course, it was a wonderful election.

"It was a rigged and stolen election. She didn't wait and sit around and say, Well, let me give you maybe a different answer than I've been saying for the last two years now."

Trump blasted critics and Republicans in name only (RINOs) for folding on the issue of election integrity under pressure from Democrats in Congress and their partners in the media.

"Now, she didn't wilt under pressure, like so many others that are weak people and stupid people," Trump said. "Because once they wilt, they end up being a witness for a long time. She said what she thought. She said what she believed in, and too many Republicans are weak and they're afraid."

Trump warned Republicans weak on election integrity are going to continue to allow Democrats to control Congress after the midterms.

"They better get strong fast or you're not going to have a Republican Party, and you're not going to have a country anymore," Trump said.

