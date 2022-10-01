Trump: 'I Am Their No. 1 Target,' but I 'Will Continue Fighting'

Teasing another presidential campaign, former President Donald Trump promised his Save America rally crowd in Warren, Michigan, on Saturday night he will "continue fighting."

"I am their No. 1 target, but I am proud to be fighting for you, and I'm going to be fighting for you a long time," Trump told his enthusiastic crowd at the Macomb Community College.

The event aired live on Newsmax.

Trump came to stump for his America First candidates, including GOP gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon.

"Six weeks from now, the people of Michigan are going to vote to fire your radical-left Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, and you're going to send a very good person — a very, very good woman — Tudor Dixon to the governor's mansion," Trump said.

"The choice in this election is simple: If you want the decline and fall of America, then vote for the radical-left Democrats, that's what's happening," he continued. "We have a nation, as they say, in decline. If you want to stop the destruction of our country and save the American dream, you must vote Republican."

Trump said two more years of "Democrat rule" will "obliterate our country."

"They will abolish the filibuster, obliterate election integrity — which they've already done, to be totally honest with you — gut our military, bankrupt the Treasury, trashed our currency, and incinerate trillions of dollars in middle-class wealth, and it's happening all the time," he said.

Trump rebuked President Joe Biden's "criminal injustice system."

"I think they'd like to see me in prison," he said. "Can you imagine? I think that they'd like that. You know why? You know why? Because they're sick. They're sick people.

"The Biden administration is completely corrupt, jailing political opponents just like the Soviet Union, now Russia."

Trump rebuked the "political persecution" of still-jailed Jan. 6 protesters, denouncing inhumane conditions.

"Likewise, the Biden administration has locked up dozens and dozens of political prisoners in horrific conditions — horrible horrible conditions in Washington," he said. "So filthy, so dirty that people don't even want to go there to look. They don't want to look; they get sick."

