Trump Blasts 'Radical Left Lunatics' for Lacking 'Love' of MAGA

After a raucous rally in his return to Pennsylvania, former President Donald Trump praised the revelers for having the "love, energy, enthusiasm, spirit and patriotism" that the "radical left lunatics" lack.

"It's impossible to explain how great the people last night were in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania," Trump wrote in a Save America PAC statement posted Sunday on Truth Social. "The level of love they have for our country is both unbelievable and highly impressive — it is more than anyone would ever know.

"If the radical left lunatics that work so hard to destroy our country could just get a little bit of the love, energy, enthusiasm, spirit and patriotism that we witnessed last night, our country would go to the top of every list like a rocket ship."

Trump, who made his first rally appearance after the FBI raid of his private residence at Mar-a-Lago, spoke at length, contrasting the struggles of President Joe Biden's administration, the weaponization of the Justice Department, and why Republicans should get behind his endorsed Pennsylvania candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz for Senate and Doug Mastriano for governor.

"Thank you to everyone who attended the rally last night," Trump's statement concluded. "It was a two-hour speech, and the only disappointment was that they were screaming, 'Please, please, go longer.'

"They love our country, and I love them!"

Trump does not have a rally scheduled in the final two months before the midterms yet, but there are four states yet to hold their primaries: