Trump: Biden Is 'Enemy of the State,' Not MAGA Republicans

Former President Donald Trump, making his return to his Save America rally tour in Pennsylvania, fired back at President Joe Biden's "hateful and angry speech," saying "the danger to democracy comes from the radical left, not from the right."

"Instead of trying to demonize half of the population, Biden and congressional Democrats should focus on stopping the killing and the bloodshed in Philadelphia and every other Democrat-run city in America, where record death and destruction is taking place every single day," former President Donald Trump told the crowd in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, during the rally which aired live on Newsmax. "Biden thinks making America great again is bad for our country.

"He thinks making America great again is a threat to our country. No, making America great again is great for our country."

While Biden attacked his political opponents, Trump issued a counter argument the Republican Party is not the one "trying to undermine our democracy," but are "trying to save it."

"There's only one party that's waging war on American democracy by censoring free speech, criminalizing dissent," Trump continued. "You see that happening?

"Disarming law-abiding citizens, issuing lawless mandates, and unconstitutional orders, imprisoning political protesters — that's what they're doing — rigging elections, weaponizing the Justice Department and the FBI, like never ever before, and raiding and breaking into the homes of their political opponents.

"I wonder who that could be? Republicans and the MAGA movement are not the ones trying to undermine our democracy. We are the ones trying to save our democracy. Very simple."

Trump was making the case for GOP gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano and GOP Senate nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz in his stump speech in a key battleground state.

"Our country's going to hell," Trump said. "This election is a referendum on skyrocketing inflation, rampant crime, soaring murders, crushing gas prices, millions and millions of illegal aliens pouring across our border, and race and gender indoctrination perverting our schools.

"And, above all, this election is a referendum on the corruption and extremism of Joe Biden and the radical Democrats. Do you want to stop this destruction of America? You must vote Republican. You gotta get out and vote."

Trump blasted Biden's speech, which was staged with a blood-red background "like the devil," calling it "the most vicious, hateful, and divisive speech ever delivered by an American president, vilifying 75 million citizens," Trump said, "as threats to democracy and as enemies of the state. You're all enemies of the state."

"He's an enemy of the state, if you want to know the truth," Trump continued. "The enemy of the state is him, and the group that controls him, which is circling around him: 'Do this, do that, Joe. You gotta do this Joe, right? I think Philadelphia was a great choice to make this speech of hatred and anger. His speech was hatred and anger, by the way.

"The next morning he forgot what he said. You saw that. They asked him about: 'Oh, I didn't think I said that.' He didn't know. How do you like the red lighting behind him? Like the devil."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!