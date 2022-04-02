Trump: America Never Felt 'So Low, So Dejected'

Continuing his near-weekly Save America rally tour Saturday night in Washington Township, Michigan, former President Donald Trump hit the sitting president and his fledgling administration amid crises on the border, supply chains, inflation, and Ukraine.

"The stakes of this year's midterm elections could not be higher," Trump told the crowd at his indoor rally, which aired live on Newsmax. "I don't think we've ever had a time in our country where we felt so low, so dejected. What's going on is absolutely unacceptable.

"We're living through the most dangerous period of our lifetime. And we have a president who has no idea what's going on. He has no idea what he's doing, and he's got no idea what he's saying or where he is.

"Other than that, he's doing a fantastic job," Trump joked.

"Historians will record this period of history as a catastrophic low point, and a stain upon our once great reputation," Trump added later. "It's stained. But we'll get rid of that stain.

"Never has our country been treated with this much disrespect and scorn by other world leaders."

Trump took pointed aim at the 2020 presidential election "vote counters" in Michigan.

"The presidential election was rigged and our country is being destroyed," he said. "But while there may be nothing we can do to stop Joe Biden's mental and physical decline, with your vote this November we can stop our country's decline, and we can make America Great Again."

Immigration was a hot-button topic at the start of Trump's speech, bringing back the rebuke of the "invasion" of our sovereignty as Russia's Vladimir Putin is reportedly on retreat of his invasion in Ukraine.

"There's never been anything like it: We're being invaded, and that's the word," Trump said. "We're being invaded by millions and millions of people – many of them are criminals who should not be allowed into our country.

"We're going to be paying a price and a very big one long into the future. You wait and see. Unfortunately, I'll be right about that one, too."

Despite the damage done by President Joe Biden's administration, Trump vowed to fix the damage, calling it "unbelievable but not irreparable."

"Isn't it nice, I'm saying it's not irreparable?" Trump said, stopping short of delivering an official 2024 campaign declaration. "We can fix it. Otherwise, there's no reason for me to be here. We can fix it.

"We're going to fix it. What a shame."

Trump blasted Democrats pushing transgender care for youth and corporations like Disney fighting Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis on his parental rights law, as educators in schools indoctrinate children on leftist views on race, sex, and gender.

"Giant corporations that do business in communist China – while they attack our values here in America – should face a massive crushing tax on all profits coming out of China, and I was getting ready to do that," Trump said. "They should lose all tax breaks and all preferential treatment under U.S. law.

"The American people will not sit idly by and allow our children to be indoctrinated, segregated, and mutilated by the lunatic left."

