Tags: donald trump | ron desantis | truth social | twitter spaces | 2024 election | glitched | elon musk

Trump Uses Truth Social to Lambaste DeSantis Launch

Thursday, 25 May 2023 10:04 AM EDT

Former President Donald Trump, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis's campaign announcement Wednesday, tore into him with a series of posts to his Truth Social account, mostly ridiculing the GOP governor's glitch-filled Twitter Spaces launch with billionaire owner Elon Musk that added a 20-minute delay to the proceedings.

"I know Ron," Trump said in one post. "The way he handled his announcement, he will handle the country!"

In another post, the former president quipped: "Is the DeSantis launch FATAL? Yes!"

In other posts:

  • Trump noted his lead in the fledgling race, posting the results of an Interactive Polls survey showing him with 69% of the voters, compared to just 13% for DeSantis.
  • He praised Sen. Tim Scott's launch while panning DeSantis's, who he called Rob, not Ron: "Tim Scott's Presidential launch, even with the broken microphone (don't pay the contractor, Tim!), was by far the best Presidential launch of the week. Robs was a catastrophe!"
  • He predicted DeSantis's campaign will be a "disaster": "Wow! The DeSanctus TWITTER launch is a DISASTER! His whole campaign will be a disaster. WATCH!"
  • Trump also claimed DeSantis's campaign funds can't be used: "DeSanctimonious raised much of his money during his run for Governor, which in theory cannot be used for his current "escapade," and before his poll numbers tanked - and wow(!) did they tank!"

The final post of the night came with a mocked-up "Twitter Spaces" page featuring generated voices of DeSantis, Musk, Adolph Hitler, George Soros, World Economic Forum Chair Klaus Schwab, Dick Cheney, Satan, and an FBI agent offering commentary through a "campaign launch."

At the end of it, a voice representing Trump pops in, saying "The devil, I'm gonna kick your a** very soon. Hitler, you're already dead. Dick Cheney, sounds like you'll be joining Hitler very soon. Ron DeSanctimonious can kiss my big, beautiful 2024 presidential a**."

Thursday, 25 May 2023 10:04 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

