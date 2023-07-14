GOP Ad Goes After Trump for 'Trashing' Iowa Governor

A Republican PAC put out an ad on Friday going after former President Donald Trump for "trashing" Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds because she didn't endorse him in the 2024 primary contest.

In the 30-second ad on Twitter, the Republican Accountability PAC claims "Donald Trump is attacking Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on social media, cutting her out of campaign events, and taking credit for her success. Why? Because she won't endorse him in the caucuses."

Trump should focus on his campaign instead of "trashing Gov. Reynolds," the ad states.

The ad includes a screenshot of Trump's Monday Truth Social post where he lashed out at the Iowa governor.

"I opened up the Governor position for Kim Reynolds, and when she fell behind, I ENDORSED her, did big Rallies, & she won," the former president wrote. "Now, she wants to remain 'NEUTRAL.' I don't invite her to events! DeSanctus down 45 points!"

The Republican Accountability PAC told The Hill the ad will play in every designated market area in Iowa next week on all major Fox News shows.

Trump's censure of Reynolds comes on the heels of a New York Times report detailing his campaign's aggravation over her appearances alongside Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis during his stops in Iowa.

Reynolds had previously said that she would not formally endorse a candidate for the 2024 presidential race, in keeping with Iowa custom that the governor remains neutral.

Trump advisers who spoke with the Times on condition of anonymity questioned the Iowa governor's neutrality, claiming it is in name only, while former Iowa GOP Gov. Terry Branstad told the outlet the former president has "got to get over it."

"He's got to get over the jealousy and resentment and focus on the future," Branstad said. "You win elections by focusing on the future and not the past."

The Hill reported that Iowa state Sen. Jeff Reichman, a Republican, said on Thursday that he would rescind his endorsement of Trump and back DeSantis instead, in support of Reynolds.

Recent polling shows Trump leading DeSantis, with the popular Florida governor considered by many to be the former president's chief rival for the Republican presidential nomination.

"There's no question Donald Trump is winning Iowa right now," Josie Albrecht, a former top Iowa GOP Statehouse communications adviser, told The Associated Press. "I think there has been a lot of support for him for many years, and that's a hard wall to crack."

Trump returns to Iowa next week for a town hall moderated by Fox News' Sean Hannity.