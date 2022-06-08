Morning Consult Poll: Trump 37-Point Favorite Over DeSantis

Former President Donald Trump does not tend to hail results from a "left-leaning pollster," but when he does it is because it has him as a 37-point favorite among Republicans for the 2024 GOP presidential primary.

The latest Morning Consult Poll found 53% of Republican voters picking Trump over Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis (16%).

"This from a left-leaning pollster, but thank you very much!" Trump wrote on Truth Social on Wednesday.

The "left-leaning pollster" had President Joe Biden at just 39% job approval (16% strongly, 23% somewhat), while a combined majority of 58% disapprove. It was the first time Biden's job approval dropped below 40% in the poll.

The hypothetical 2024 GOP primary featured more than a dozen candidates, and still a majority of Republicans pick Trump as a runaway choice if he were to officially declare his intentions to run.

Here were the top five picks:

Trump 53%. DeSantis 16%. Former Vice President Mike Pence 13%. Nikki Haley 4%. Sen. Ted Cruz and Utah GOP Gov. Mitt Romney tied at 3%.

The remainder of the field totaled just 6% support, while 2% said they would not vote.

Among the also-rans were, all pulling in 1% support or less: Sens. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; Josh Hawley, R-Mo.; Tim Scott, R-S.C.; and Rick Scott, R-Fla.; and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The poll did attempt to take partisan shots at Trump.

"While political observers and operatives have taken a keen interest in the win-loss record of his endorsees in recent weeks, the latest survey is just another reminder of an uncomfortable truth facing the former president's would-be challengers: It matters little that Trump has even a below-average endorsement victory rate as long as he remains the top 2024 choice for Republican primary voters around the country," the pollster wrote in its analysis.

But Trump hailed a 100-6 record in primaries before Tuesday night, where he added another 16 victories without a loss.

"A perfect night of endorsements, 16-0, and some of them tough races!" Trump wrote on Truth Social on Wednesday afternoon.

A combined 116-6 record is a 95% win rate to date in Trump's primary endorsements, which Morning Consult considered "a below-average endorsement victory rate."

There was no such criticism for Biden's 50% win rate as "below average," as he has gone 1-1 in his primary endorsements, mostly refusing to take any sides in Democrat primaries, according to Ballotpedia.

The Morning Consult/Politico poll was conducted June 4-5 among 2,006 registered U.S. voters, including 712 registered Republicans. It had a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points for all voters and plus or minus 4 percentage points among registered Republican voters.