×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | ron desantis | gop | 2024 | polls

Morning Consult Poll: Trump 37-Point Favorite Over DeSantis

Morning Consult Poll: Trump 37-Point Favorite Over DeSantis
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sits next to then-President Donald Trump during a meeting in the Cabinet Room at the White House. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 08 June 2022 04:31 PM

Former President Donald Trump does not tend to hail results from a "left-leaning pollster," but when he does it is because it has him as a 37-point favorite among Republicans for the 2024 GOP presidential primary.

The latest Morning Consult Poll found 53% of Republican voters picking Trump over Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis (16%).

"This from a left-leaning pollster, but thank you very much!" Trump wrote on Truth Social on Wednesday.

The "left-leaning pollster" had President Joe Biden at just 39% job approval (16% strongly, 23% somewhat), while a combined majority of 58% disapprove. It was the first time Biden's job approval dropped below 40% in the poll.

The hypothetical 2024 GOP primary featured more than a dozen candidates, and still a majority of Republicans pick Trump as a runaway choice if he were to officially declare his intentions to run.

Here were the top five picks:

  1. Trump 53%.
  2. DeSantis 16%.
  3. Former Vice President Mike Pence 13%.
  4. Nikki Haley 4%.
  5. Sen. Ted Cruz and Utah GOP Gov. Mitt Romney tied at 3%.

The remainder of the field totaled just 6% support, while 2% said they would not vote.

Among the also-rans were, all pulling in 1% support or less: Sens. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; Josh Hawley, R-Mo.; Tim Scott, R-S.C.; and Rick Scott, R-Fla.; and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The poll did attempt to take partisan shots at Trump.

"While political observers and operatives have taken a keen interest in the win-loss record of his endorsees in recent weeks, the latest survey is just another reminder of an uncomfortable truth facing the former president's would-be challengers: It matters little that Trump has even a below-average endorsement victory rate as long as he remains the top 2024 choice for Republican primary voters around the country," the pollster wrote in its analysis.

But Trump hailed a 100-6 record in primaries before Tuesday night, where he added another 16 victories without a loss.

"A perfect night of endorsements, 16-0, and some of them tough races!" Trump wrote on Truth Social on Wednesday afternoon.

A combined 116-6 record is a 95% win rate to date in Trump's primary endorsements, which Morning Consult considered "a below-average endorsement victory rate."

There was no such criticism for Biden's 50% win rate as "below average," as he has gone 1-1 in his primary endorsements, mostly refusing to take any sides in Democrat primaries, according to Ballotpedia.

The Morning Consult/Politico poll was conducted June 4-5 among 2,006 registered U.S. voters, including 712 registered Republicans. It had a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points for all voters and plus or minus 4 percentage points among registered Republican voters.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Former President Donald Trump does not tend to hail results from a "left-leaning pollster," but when he does it is because it has him as a 37-point favorite among Republicans for the 2024 GOP presidential primary.
donald trump, ron desantis, gop, 2024, polls
444
2022-31-08
Wednesday, 08 June 2022 04:31 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved