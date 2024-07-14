WATCH TV LIVE

Trump Media CEO Nunes: Beef Up Security for Trump

By    |   Sunday, 14 July 2024 08:01 PM EDT

Devin Nunes, CEO of Trump Media, issued a statement Sunday after an assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump on Saturday in Butler, Pennsylvania.

"I offer my deepest sympathies to the family of the rally goer killed in Butler, Pennsylvania, and to those who were wounded," Nunes wrote. "I thank God President Trump survived the assassination attempt and is now safe. The situation demands a fast, thorough federal investigation to determine all the circumstances of this cowardly attack and to identify if any additional persons were involved.

"I also call for the federal government to provide any security resources requested by President Trump to guarantee his safety. America will overcome this despicable shooting and together, our nation will endure."

The Secret Service issued a statement Sunday, as reported by the New York Post, that it had no plans to increase security at this week's Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

"We are confident in the plans that we have and are moving forward with those plans," said Audrey Gibson-Cicchino, the Secret Service's RNC convention coordinator.

