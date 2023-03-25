Trump Announces His Texas Supporters for '24

Former President Donald Trump returned to the campaign rally trail Saturday night in Waco, Texas, which aired live on Newsmax, announcing his Texas campaign leadership officials.

"We are thrilled to be joined by great friends of mine and Texas patriots who support us," Trump told the crowd and a slew of lawmakers who have officially endorsed him.

"And, by the way, these are people who have all endorsed me," Trump added. "Because if they didn't endorse me, I said, 'Don't even come.'

"I had a few who said, 'Sir, I love you, we are going to endorse you down the road.' I said, 'that's OK, don't bother coming.'

"These people endorsed me."

Trump's 2024 Texas elected leadership team:

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.

Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas.

Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas.

Rep. Wesley Hunt, R-Texas.

Rep. Michael Burgess, R-Texas.

Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Texas.

Rep. John Carter, R-Texas.

Rep. Randy Weber, R-Texas.

Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas.

Rep. Brian Babin, R-Texas.

Rep. Beth Van Duyne, R-Texas.

Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas.

Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham.

Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller.

Former Rep. Mayra Flores, R-Texas.

