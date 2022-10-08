Donald Trump to Nevada: Our Nation Is 'at a Tipping Point'

Stumping in one of the key battleground states — Nevada — former President Donald Trump made a call for Republicans to vote in the midterms to stop the reign of "radical left Democrats."

"Thirty-one days from now the people of Nevada are going to fire your radical Democrat Gov. Steve Sisolak — shouldn't be there," Trump told his Save America rally in Minden, Nevada, which aired live Saturday night on Newsmax.

"You are going to defeat your extreme left-wing senator, not respected at all in Washington, D.C.; Catherine Cortez Masto hasn't done a thing on the border. Hasn't done a thing.

"You're going to send Joe Lombardo to the governor's mansion, and you're going to send Adam Laxalt to the U.S. Senate, and you're going to elect an incredible slate of true America First Republicans up and down the ballot, and we are going to end crazy Nancy Pelosi's career."

Trump was holding a rally to boost his endorsed candidates for governor and Senate, Lombardo and Adam Laxalt.

"As bad as things are today, if the radical Democrats keep their grip on the House and the Senate, your finances, your family, your community, and your country will never be able to recover," Trump said. "We are at a tipping point. This is right now a tipping point.

"We have to deliver a clean sweep, every statewide office for the Republican Party, state, federal, local, everybody. Republicans, you can prove once and for all that the silver state is truly a red state."

Trump denounced the "weaponized Department of Justice and FBI," which he said is being used to "crush our movement."

"The Democrats are locking up their political opponents, spying on their political rivals, silencing dissent, and using the full force of government, law enforcement and the media, the fake media ... to try to crush our movement," Trump continued.

"Every freedom-loving American needs to understand the time to stand up to this growing tyranny is right now in this election. We have to do it. We don't have the luxury of waiting.

"The only way evil will triumph is for good men and women to do nothing. That's how they triumph: We do nothing. If we do nothing, they triumph. We no longer have that luxury."

