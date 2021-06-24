Trump Schedules July 3 Rally in Florida

Former President Donald Trump will hold a rally “to celebrate America” on July 3 in Sarasota, Fla., Trump’s Save America PAC announced Thursday.

Trump will hold his first post-White House rally Saturday in Wellington, Ohio, one of several signature gatherings in the upcoming weeks.

The rally at the Lorain County Fair, about a 40-minute drive from Cleveland, will be the first time Trump addresses supporters in such a setting since the Jan. 6 rally in Washington D.C. before the attack on the U.S. Capitol, the New York Post reported.

The Ohio rally is meant to boost the House campaign of former Trump adviser Max Miller, who is challenging Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, R-Ohio. Gonzalez was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump after the Capitol assault.

The Save America statement said the July 3 rally, co-sponsored by the Republican Party of Florida, would be held at the Sarasota Fairgrounds and include “a HUGE fireworks show to celebrate America following President Trump’s remarks to conclude a full day event commemorating our Great Country!“

Save America said the Sarasota rally would show “President Trump’s further support of the MAGA agenda and accomplishments of his administration."

Doors will open at 2 p.m. for the “45 Fest,” which will include live music, food and beverage concessions, merchandise giveaways, and special guest speakers.

Trump is scheduled to speak at 8 p.m., with fireworks to follow.

Other rallies likely will be scheduled.

“We’re gonna do one in Georgia, we’re gonna do one in North Carolina,” Trump told One America News last month.

The former president spoke at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference in February and addressed the North Carolina Republican Party’s convention earlier this month.

He is also scheduled to speak at the CPAC's July conference in Dallas.

Since leaving office, Trump mostly has expressed his thoughts through released statements, and via television interviews with Newsmax and Fox News.