Trump Blasts Treatment of Jan. 6th Protesters at Arizona Rally

Former President Donald Trump on Saturday at his rally in Florence, Ariz., blasted the treatment of Capitol protesters and Democrats' "blatant abuse of power to harass their political opponents."

"January 6th has become the Democrat Party’s excuse to justify an unprecedented assault on American civil rights and liberties, appalling persecution of political prisoners," Trump said.

"What’s happening to those people in those jails… why aren’t they doing it to [Marxist-anarchist group] Antifa? And to Black Lives Matter? And to many other left-leaning, to put it mildly, groups?"

"But the blatant abuse of power to harass their political opponents is disgraceful, it’s never happened to this extent. What they’re doing to people… it’s never happened to this extent," Trump continued.

"We had people trying to burn down our country, including federal buildings and courthouses in Washington, D.C., and the church right opposite the White House, and the White House itself," adding praise for secret service for stopping them. "And nothing happens to these people."

"We must protect our nation from these monsters that are using law enforcement for political retribution at the local, state and federal level," Trump said.

Trump also noted how Democrats never pursued leftist anarchists and violent criminals, choosing to go after police stations and police instead, and said that they have "spent years putting American lives in jeopardy."