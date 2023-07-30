Trump Vow: Primary 'Any Republican That Doesn't Act' on Dems' Fraud

With House Republicans now talking about an impeachment inquiry for President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump has chimed in with a vow for those who get cold feet.

"Any Republican that doesn't act on Democrats' fraud should be immediately primaried and get out," Trump told his Make America Great Again rally Saturday night in Erie, Pennsylvania, which aired live on Newsmax.

"And we have some. You know, you show them the facts: $10 million here; $10 million there; this came in; that came in; that came in. 'Oh, that's too bad, but we have to worry about other things.'

"You don't have to worry about other things: You've got to stop it."

Trump added that if he wins the White House in 2024, real investigations of the "Biden crime family" will be conducted "very fair" by an independent special counsel, something Biden's Justice Department has refused to appoint, and "properly prosecuted."

"When we win the election a little more than a year from now, I will appoint a real special prosecutor to expose the monumental corruption of the Biden crime family once and for all," Trump vowed to a roar of loud cheers.

"And unlike the witch-hunt that I've been going through ever since we came down that beautiful escalator in Trump Tower, they will be properly prosecuted. I promise you that they will be looked at.

"Everything would be very fair, of course, but if they're guilty — I happen to think they must be, but it's a lot of money taken in for people; took in millions and millions, and then they say they're not — no, they have to be.

"We have to bring our nation back. We have to bring our borders back. We have to bring our fair elections back. We have to do it right."

Investigations and prosecutions are warranted for the "massive election interference" campaign being waged by Democrats since 2015, according to Trump.

"They['ve] broken the veil by indicting me with this ridiculous — these are ridiculous indictments — and all they're doing is hoping for massive election interference," Trump said. "That's all they want to do. They want to damage the leading candidate, and leading by far, I have to say."

Trump called on Republicans to "play a much tougher brand of hardball" that Democrats play, by starting the investigations now in Congress.

"The biggest complaint that I get is that the Republicans find out this information and then they do nothing about it," said. "They don't do anything about it. Right?

"And it all dies. You know, they die."

It is all "dirty, sick" political attacks, and it is time Republicans start sinking a bit to a "lower class" level, Trump added.

"The radical lunatic Democrats, they impeach me, they indict me, they rig elections and the Republicans just don't fight the way — they're good people — but they don't fight the way they're supposed to fight," he said.

"The others are dirty, sick players and the Republicans are very high class. They've got to be a little bit lower class, I suspect. They sit back and they say they have other priorities. We have to look at other things."

Falling short of using the levers of the House GOP majority to conduct an impeachment inquiry to get the truth out, Trump vowed to put in Republicans willing to fight and root out the "corruption."

"They play a different game; these people are corrupt as hell and they play a different game," Trump concluded. "They play a much tougher game of hardball. They have to play tough.

"Honestly, if they're not willing to do it, we've got a lot of good, tough Republicans around that people are going to run against them, and people are going to win, and they're going to get my endorsement every single time. They're going to win, because we win almost every race when we endorse."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Related Stories: