Trump Visits Prayer Meeting After Court Appearance

Former President Donald Trump's visit to an iconic Cuban restaurant in Miami on Tuesday was the result of learning that a prayer meeting was being held for him.

Americano Media, a Spanish-language multimedia news network, hosted the prayer lunch in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood Tuesday afternoon while Trump was being arraigned in federal court on 37 felony charges related to not returning classified documents.

Americano Media host Carines Moncada interviewed Trump about the charges Monday night, comparing them to the persecution Cuban exiles faced when forced to flee Fidel Castro's regime.

She decided after the interview to hold a prayer meeting for Trump while he was in the federal courtroom in Miami, Michael Caputo, chief communications officer of Americano Media Group, told Newsmax. "Thirty-four pastors showed up," Caputo said.

Following the hearing, Trump directed his motorcade to make an unscheduled stop at Versailles restaurant and bakery, where he received a warm reception. The crowd sang "Happy Birthday" one day before he turns 77.