Trump's Approval Rating: 49 Percent

President Donald Trump's approval rating is 49%, marking a decline from January, when polls showed he was more popular than ever, Newsweek reported.

According to a Newsweek average of the 10 latest polls, Trump's disapproval rating is 47%. His approval rating is up 1 point since March 6, when it was 48%.

Poll results suggest shifting public sentiment as Trump begins his second term. To the extent possible, the margin of error data for each poll have been included.

The latest Trafalgar Group/InsiderAdvantage poll, conducted on March 5 among 800 registered voters with a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points, found that 50% approved of Trump's job performance, 45% disapproved, and 5% were undecided. This marks a decline in approval from a February poll by the same firms, which showed Trump's approval at 54% and disapproval at 45%.

Trump's highest recent approval ratings came from Rasmussen Reports and CBS News, each showing 51% approval. The Rasmussen poll, conducted Feb. 26-March 4 among 1,500 likely voters, recorded a 47% disapproval rating. The CBS News poll, conducted Feb. 26-28 among 2,311 adults, found a 49% disapproval rate.

The lowest approval rating came from a Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted March 3-4 among 1,174 adults, which showed 44% approval and 51% disapproval of Trump's performance. A recent AtlasIntel poll, conducted Feb. 24-27 among 2,849 adults, found an even split, with 50% approving and 50% disapproving of Trump's performance.

Analysts suggest Trump's declining approval may be tied to economic concerns and foreign policy challenges. The latest Economist/YouGov poll found his economic approval rating had slipped to 45%. A Reuters/Ipsos poll from Feb. 12-18 showed 53% of respondents believed the economy was on the wrong track, up from 43% in January. A Labor Department report cited the largest consumer price increase in 18 months.

Trump's foreign policy approval rating has also declined. The latest Reuters/Ipsos poll recorded a 37% approval rating, with 50% disapproving, marking a net approval rating of -13 points — down from a net positive rating of 2 points in January. The drop followed Trump's Feb. 28 meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after which he suspended military aid to Ukraine.

Pollsters Matt Towery of InsiderAdvantage and Robert Cahaly of Trafalgar Group said Trump's approval may have dipped following the Zelenskyy meeting. Still, they said his rating showed signs of recovery after his address to Congress.

They suggested that undecided voters initially leaned toward disapproval but reconsidered after Trump's speech received strong approval in other national surveys.