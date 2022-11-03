Trump: Pa. Ballot Ruling Proves 2020 Election 'Rigged'

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday questioned if it was "fair, or even legal" for the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to allow the results of the 2020 presidential election stand after its ruling this week that state officials can't count votes from mailed-in or absentee ballots that don't have accurate, handwritten dates on their return envelopes.

"So the Pennsylvania Supreme Court just ruled, in effect, that the 2020 Presidential Election was Rigged, but they'll let that result stand, however, in future Elections, you are no longer allowed to do what was done in the 2020 Election," Trump posted on his Truth Social page. "Is that fair, or even legal. This decision represents far more votes than would have been needed to win Pennsylvania. What a SCAM!"

The court, in a decision that Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel called a "massive" win for election integrity, directed county boards of elections to "segregate and preserve" ballots without the dates.

Justices were split by 3-3 about whether making the dates mandatory under state law would be in violation of the U.S. Civil Rights Act of 1964, which says immaterial errors or omissions should not be used to prevent voting.

The decision came Tuesday, a week before voters are heading to the polls to determine key races, including for the U.S. Senate and House and Pennsylvania's governor.