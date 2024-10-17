NRA Cancels Georgia Event Where Trump Was to Speak

The National Rifle Association on Thursday announced the cancellation of an event in Savannah, Georgia, that was to feature a keynote address by former President Donald Trump.

The NRA announced Thursday that the Defend the 2nd Amendment rally on Oct. 22 at the Savannah Convention Center will no longer take place due to a scheduling conflict, according to a Trump campaign official.

"The NRA is committed to ensuring Donald Trump wins in November and returns to the White House," the organization said in a statement. "NRA-PVF just launched statewide radio ads in the battleground states of Pennsylvania and Georgia to complement a comprehensive GOTV operation and multi-million-dollar digital outreach strategy to defeat Kamala Harris."

Trump's lead over Harris in the Peach State has risen to almost 2 percentage points according to FiveThirtyEight's polling average tracker. He lost the state to President Joe Biden in 2020 by less than 12,000 votes.

The decision comes during the same week that the Trump campaign canceled multiple interviews with major news outlets, including NBC News, CBS News, and CNBC, citing scheduling conflicts in most cases.