Trump Campaign: End Is Near for Nikki Haley

With Saturday's South Carolina Republican primary rapidly approaching, the Trump campaign has released a statement warning lone rival Nikki Haley that "the end is near."

"Nikki Haley's campaign ends Saturday, February 24th, fittingly, in her home state, rejected by those who know her the best," the press release began.

Despite working for Trump as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations from 2017 to 2018, there appears to be no love lost between the last two Republican candidates for president. While Trump continues to align Haley with Democrats, Haley has accused Trump of cozying up to Russian President Vladimir Putin, most recently regarding the suspicious death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

"Of course, like any wailing loser hell-bent on an alternative reality and refusing to come to grips with her imminent political mortality, we should expect more references to Kings and Coronations — even though the results of 5 elections overwhelmingly sent an unmistaken message: Nikki Haley doesn’t represent Republicans any more than Joe Biden does," the Trump campaign statement continued.

The statement goes on to detail the most likely scenarios for Haley's defeat given Trump's current polling and delegate lead. The campaign predicts "before March Madness tips off next month, President Trump will be the Republican nominee for President."

The statement concludes by giving the Trump campaign's assessment of the Haley campaign. "Broken down, out of ideas, out of gas, and completely outperformed by every measure, by Donald Trump," the statement said.

The latest polling from South Carolina has Trump up anywhere from 23 to 28 points.