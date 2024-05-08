Trump Dining with NFT Supporters at Mar-a-Lago

Former President Donald Trump will be dining with supporters who bought his "Mugshot Edition" NFTs (non-fungible tokens) on Wednesday, Axios reported.

The dinner, at Mar-a-Lago, will be taking place on Trump's day off from his Manhattan trial. Trump is charged with falsifying business records on a $130,000 payment to his former attorney Michael Cohen to reimburse him for paying adult film star Stormy Daniels to stop saying she had a sexual encounter with Trump in 2006.

Trump has denied all charges and said the encounter never occurred.

He will be dining with supporters who bought at least 47 Trump NFTs, $99 each, according to the dinner invitation, which was reviewed by Axios.

According to financial disclosures, Trump made $100,000 to $1 million off NFTs in 2022, Axios reported.

The mugshot NFTs are from his arrest in Fulton County, Georgia, last year on charges he tried to overturn the state's election results in 2020.

The NFT supporters invited to the dinner will also get a physical card with a piece of the suit Trump wore the day he was arrested, and it will be autographed by the former president, Axios said.

Buyers who spent $10,000 to buy 100 NFTs are invited to a cocktail reception before the dinner, Axios reported.

In 2022, the entire collection of former President Donald Trump's digital trading cards reportedly sold out within 12 hours of launching — raising millions in the process.

Next month, Trump will be spending another day off from court attending his youngest son Barron's high school graduation and attending a fundraiser in Minnesota.

A spokeswoman for the Trump campaign did not respond to an immediate request for comment.