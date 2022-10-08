Trump: Is This Hunter 'Charade' Just 'an Excuse to Continuing Targeting Me?'

With reports of evidence significant to charge Hunter Biden, former President Donald Trump demurred about its seriousness, saying it is really just a "charade" and "excuse" for Democrats and Justice Department to justify "targeting" him.

"They're leaking that a couple of minor charges — a couple of minor charges, relatively, compared to the kind of charges that they could be and that's up to them, but are they actually going to do the right thing and hold the Bidens accountable?" Trump asked his Save America rally in Minden, Nevada, which aired live Saturday night on Newsmax.

"Or is this just charade and an excuse to continue targeting me and our movement of make America Great Again and America First? I don't know. I think they're doing this for a little reason.

"I think they want to target us, and they make it look a little bit more fair when they throw out a couple of charges about Hunter.

"Nah, you know what's happening. It's a disgrace what's happening in this country, and it is prosecutorial misconduct and the people in this country aren't going to take it."

Trump, stopping short of declaring a 2024 presidential campaign, vowed instead to keep fighting for his supporters and his America First agenda and against "political persecution."

"It's crystal clear that they're coming after me because I fight for you and I fight for America, and they're not used to that because they don't want people fighting for America," Trump said.

"Never before in American history has our country seen such corruption and abuse of power as we are witnessing right now."

Trump also denounced Democrats for not only turning against conservatives and political opponents, but attempting to turn the capitalistic American government to communism.

"Right now, the radical left is no longer about socialism," Trump continued. "It's not anymore. It's about communism. They've stepped over socialism. They've forgotten about the word socialism, and that's where our country is headed.

"And I predicted this a long time ago. I saw what was happening. I predicted a lot of things."

Trump reiterated his "mission" to restore America to "greatness."

"We have to keep on going, and we have to keep on fighting, because we are on a mission to restore our nation to greatness," Trump said. "We can do that."

Trump also repeated his mantra, teasing a 2024 presidential run: "We may just have to do it again."

"The election was rigged and the soul in our country is being destroyed, because of the decisions being made in so many ways," Trump said. "I ran twice. I won twice, and did much better the second time than I did the first, getting millions more votes in 2020 than we got in 2016 and likewise getting more votes than any sitting president in the history of our country — by far more votes than any sitting president by many, many millions of votes.

"And now we may have to do it again. You'll be finding out real soon. Our country is going to hell."

Later in his speech, Trump also teased, after taking the House and Senate in the midterms, Republicans will take back the White House.

"This is the year we're going to take back the House, we're going to take back the Senate, we're going to take back America, and in 2024, most importantly, we are going to take back our magnificent, beautiful White House."

