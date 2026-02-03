Trump to Sit for Super Bowl Interview With NBC News

President Donald Trump will sit down for an interview with NBC News anchor Tom Llamas, with a portion scheduled to air during NBC's Super Bowl pregame coverage Sunday.

Trump, however, will not attend the game between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots.

The interview will mark Llamas' first sit-down with Trump since becoming anchor of "Nightly News" last June. It will be recorded at the White House on Wednesday, according to NBC.

Portions of the interview are set to air on "Nightly News" that evening, with an extended segment streaming on "Top Story with Tom Llamas" on NBC News Now at 7 p.m. ET.

NBC News said a transcript of the extended interview will be posted online Wednesday, with a full transcript released following the Super Bowl pregame broadcast.

By agreeing to the interview, Trump is continuing a long-standing tradition in which the network broadcasting the Super Bowl typically secures a one-on-one interview with the sitting president.

The practice dates back nearly two decades and has become a regular feature of Super Bowl weekend coverage.

Trump last participated in the pregame interview tradition in 2025, when he sat down with Fox News' Bret Baier as the network aired the Super Bowl.

President Joe Biden, by contrast, skipped the interview in 2024, when CBS carried the game, and also declined to participate in 2023, when Fox News held the broadcast rights.

During his first term, Trump did not always follow the tradition.

He declined to be interviewed by NBC News in 2018 but did participate in similar interviews with Fox News' Bill O'Reilly in 2017, CBS News' Margaret Brennan in 2019, and Fox News' Sean Hannity in 2020.

The Super Bowl interview tradition began in 2009, when then-President Barack Obama appeared with NBC News' Matt Lauer just weeks after taking office.

Trump confirmed he will not attend Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara, California, on Sunday, breaking with his recent pattern of high-profile sports appearances.

He noted his absence was due to the cross-country travel during the busy presidential schedule.

"I would go if, you know, it was a little bit shorter," Trump said.