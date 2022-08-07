×
Trump: Dems Played McConnell 'Like a Fiddle' on Bill

Sen. Mitch McConnell (Getty Images)

By    |   Sunday, 07 August 2022 09:54 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump slammed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., after Senate Democrats on Sunday passed their long-sought bill they say will fight climate change and lower inflation.

"Mitch McConnell got played like a fiddle with the vote today by the Senate Democrats," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"First he gave them the fake Infrastructure Bill, then Guns, never used the Debt Ceiling for negotiating purposes (gave it away for NOTHING!), and now this," Trump said. "Mitch doesn’t have a clue — he is sooo bad for the Republican Party!"

Trump and McConnell have a long history of disagreement. Sunday's bill passed 51-50 with all 50 Senate Republicans voting against it and Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the tie.

Former President Donald Trump slammed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., after Senate Democrats on Sunday passed their long-sought bill they say will fight climate change and lower inflation.
