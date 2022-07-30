Trump Endorses 3 Missouri GOP Reps Before Tuesday's Primary

With a 137-10 2022 midterm primary record (93%) to date, former President Donald Trump tapped a trio of Missouri incumbent House Republicans with his the coveted endorsement Saturday, just days before Tuesday's final primary vote.

Trump threw his considerable political cachet behind Reps. Sam Graves, R-Mo.; Blaine Luetkemeyer, R-Mo.; and Jason Smith, R-Mo.

"Congressman Jason Smith is a fantastic representative and a relentless fighter for the people of Missouri's 8th Congressional District!" Trump wrote in a Save America PAC statement posted to Truth Social. "As the lead Republican on the Budget Committee, Jason is working hard to stop the Democrats' reckless spending, lower your taxes, advance 'America First' trade, secure the border, and hold Joe Biden and the radical left accountable for their ongoing failures.

"Jason Smith is a respected member of Congress, and he has my complete and total endorsement!"

Graves was also hailed by Trump as a "fearless advocate" for America First policies.

"Congressman Sam Graves is a phenomenal representative of the people of Missouri's 6th Congressional District!" Trump's Truth Social statement read. "A sixth-generation farmer, Sam is a conservative fighter who works hard to secure the border, support our veterans, strengthen the military, protect life, defend the Second Amendment, and promote American agriculture and our incredible farmers.

"Sam Graves is a fearless advocate for our 'America First' movement, and he has my complete and total endorsement!"

Luetkemeyer was also hailed by Trump has one that will fight to lower the cost gas caused by "Joe Biden's disastrous agenda."

"Congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer is a proven conservative who is a tremendous representative of Missouri's 3rd Congressional District!" Trump posted to Truth Social.

"Blaine is fighting to protect the Second Amendment, secure the border, defend our national security, support our military and vets, champion small businesses, grow our economy, stop inflation, and lower the rising cost of gas by halting Joe Biden's disastrous agenda.

"Blaine is a terrific congressman, and he has my complete and total endorsement."

Thus far, those are the only Republican candidates in the state of Missouri to be endorsed by Trump in his midterm primary election cycle, according to Ballotpedia. The voting ends Tuesday as Missouri is one of a number of states to hold their primaries on that day.