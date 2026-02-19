Trump Blasts Leak of Pacemaker Tracking Tactic

President Donald Trump faulted investigators Thursday for publicly discussing the use of an FBI device intended to detect Bluetooth signals from missing Arizona woman Nancy Guthrie's pacemaker, as authorities said they were sifting through thousands of tips and pursuing technical leads in a case now in its 19th day.

The New York Post reported that Trump made comments about the Bluetooth disclosure to reporters aboard Air Force One.

"I didn't like when they talked about going after the pacemaker before they even started going after it," he said.

The FBI says Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, was last seen at her residence in Tucson's Catalina Foothills neighborhood on the evening of Jan. 31 and is considered a vulnerable adult who has difficulty walking, has a pacemaker, and needs daily medication for a heart condition.

KOLD-TV reported that law enforcement has been using a device described as a "signal sniffer" to search for Bluetooth signals associated with Guthrie's pacemaker, including mounting the equipment on low-flying helicopters.

The investigation has drawn public criticism over decisions such as where evidence was tested.

FOX 10 Phoenix reported that DNA from a glove found two miles from Guthrie's home did not match anyone in the FBI's CODIS database, and that Sheriff Chris Nanos said the glove was sent to Florida for testing before additional testing in Arizona.

The reward for information leading to her recovery had climbed to more than $200,000, and investigators were sorting through more than 19,000 tips.

The FBI describes a suspect as a male about 5 feet 9 inches tall to 5 feet 10 inches tall with an average build.

There have been no suspects and no definitive leads since Guthrie was last seen on Jan. 31.

That evening, her son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, gave her a ride home after she had dinner with him and her daughter, Annie Guthrie. Investigators have cleared Cioni and all members of the Guthrie family as potential suspects.