Trump to Senate Deficit Hawks: I Have Your Back

President Donald Trump issued a statement Wednesday backing the Senate's budget reconciliation plan, backing up a promise he made in a closed-door meeting with Republicans, Politico reported.

Trump posted on Truth Social: "Speaker of the House Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader John Thune have been working tirelessly on taking the next step to pass the plan for our ONE, BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL, as it is known, as well as getting us closer to the Debt Extension necessary to continue our great work.

"The Senate Budget plan gives us the tools that we need to get our shared priorities done, including certain PERMANENT Tax Cuts, Spending Cuts, Energy, Historic Investments in Defense, Border, and much more. We are going to cut Spending, and right-size the Budget back to where it should be. The Senate Plan has my Complete and Total Support. Likewise, the House is working along the same lines.

"Every Republican, House and Senate, must UNIFY. We need to pass it IMMEDIATELY!"

Leadership believes the president is an ally for winning over the chamber's deficit hawks who might object to details in the budget resolution, Politico reported.

Senate leadership hopes to begin voting on the budget resolution before the end of the week, as they work to implement Trump's domestic agenda.

The goal of Senate Republicans is to reduce the deficit by $1.5 trillion to $2 trillion as part of a reconciliation bill, while some hard-liners are hoping they can reduce the deficit by $6.5 trillion.

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., told Politico he wants Trump to send a recissions package allowing Congress to claw back spending with a majority vote as soon as possible.

"I asked him point blank; he said he would," Kennedy said.

Senate deficit hawks had been calling for deep spending cuts before they vote on the budget resolution, which would extend the 2017 tax cuts and increase spending on the border, energy, and defense.