Gov. Sununu: Trump Should Wait After Midterms to Announce

In an interview Sunday, New Hampshire Republican Gov. Chris Sununu suggested that former President Donald Trump should hold off on his expected mid-November announcement. He said everyone wants "to take a breath" after the midterms.

During the interview, host Margaret Brennan of "Face the Nation," asked what effect Trump's suggested presidential announcement would have on the Republican Party.

"What does it do to our party?" Sununu asked, laughing. "Nothing, nothing. It will have no effect on anything."

"I mean that quite sincerely," the New Hampshire governor continued. "Announcing you're going to run for office between an election and Christmas is a terrible idea because one thing I can say for America is we'll all be really happy one way or another that the election is over come Tuesday.

"Everyone will want to re-engage with their family, take a breath, and deal with some real serious issues."

Sununu went on to mention that politics will pick up come "early '23."

According to Axios, Trump is slated to announce his 2024 presidential campaign on Nov. 14.