Trump at Rally: US 'Dumping Ground for Criminals No More'

Calling immigration the top reason why he was elected in November, President Donald Trump boasted his administration's record on closing the border and the mass deportations of violent criminals in his 100-day rally in Warren, Michigan, on Tuesday.

"So under President Trump, America is a dumping ground for criminals no longer. They're not even trying to come in," he told the crowd in a speech carried live by Newsmax.

He also assailed Democrats for "racing to the defense" of gang members and "racing to the courts" to curb his deportation efforts.

"Democrats have vowed mass invasion and mass migration. We are delivering mass deportation, and it's happening very fast," Trump said. "But while we're fighting to protect Americans, the radical left Democrats are fighting to protect TDA and MS-13 criminals.

"For years, Democrat politicians did not raise one word of protest as American women and girls were raped and slaughtered by these monsters. ... But the second we try to deport them, the radical Democrat Party is racing to the defense of some of the most violent savages on the face of the Earth," Trump said. "Who the hell would vote for these people? They're racing to the courts to help them. But this is not what the people want. This is not what they voted for in record numbers."

Trump recognized immigration as the No. 1 issue that delivered the White House for him after four years of an open border under the Biden administration.

"I won on the basis of — I think the No. 1 thing was on illegal immigration, the border, the people pouring across our border that are from all over the world. ... And now the courts are trying to say that, you know, that doesn't matter. I don't think it's going to be allowed to stand," Trump said, later adding his hope that the Supreme Court intervenes.

He touted his actions to declare Tren de Aragua and MS-13 as terrorist organizations.

"They've been designated the highest level of terrorist, and that lets us do a lot of things that you wouldn't be able to do. We got to get them out of here before they kill more people," Trump said. "They've killed plenty. My administration has increased arrests of known and suspected terrorists by 655%. Is that OK?

"We tried to get it higher but the courts are giving us a hard time."

