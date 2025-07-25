Trump Backs RNC Chair Whatley for Senate Bid in N.C.

Michael Whatley, chair of the Republican National Committee, received President Donald Trump's blessing Friday to run in next year's Senate race in North Carolina to replace fellow Republican Thom Tillis, who is retiring after the end of his term.

"Mike would make an unbelievable Senator from North Carolina," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post. "He is fantastic at everything he does, and he was certainly great at the RNC where, in the Presidential Election, we won every Swing State, the Popular Vote, and the Electoral College by a landslide!"

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, met with Whatley about a potential bid for the Senate seat, a GOP operative told Newsmax, and the NRSC had been floating Whatley as a possible replacement for Tillis since January. Tillis announced last month he won't seek reelection after saying he would vote against the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

Whatley, 57, was born in Watauga County in northwestern North Carolina and was chair of the state's Republican Party before Trump backed him to lead the RNC.

Before Trump boarded Marine One early Friday for a trip to Scotland, he was asked whether he talked with Whatley about running and responded, "I have, and he will." Trump said he thinks Whatley will win and that "he'll be a good candidate."

Internal and public polling indicated a pro-Trump Republican would be in the strongest position to hold the seat, the GOP operative told Newsmax.

Trump's daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, a North Carolina native who was co-chair with Whatley of the RNC until December, was expected to run but wrote in a post Friday morning on X: "After much consideration and heartfelt discussions with my family, friends, and supporters, I have decided not to pursue the United States Senate seat in North Carolina at this time."

Democrats see North Carolin as a solid chance of flipping a Senate seat in 2026, given that outside of Maine, the map strongly favors Republicans. Trump won the state in each of his presidential runs, and only two Democrat presidential candidates have carried the state since 1964 (Jimmy Carter in 1976 and Barack Obama in 2008).

North Carolina, though, elected a Democrat governor, Josh Stein, in 2024; and Democrats also picked up a state House seat, denying Republicans a supermajority in both chambers of the General Assembly.

Two-term Democrat Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to announce his candidacy for Senate next week, according to the GOP operative.

In his Truth Social post, Trump endorsed Joe Gruters, a Florida state senator since 2018 and the RNC's treasurer, to take over for Whately as chair.

"Fortunately, I have somebody who will do a wonderful job as the Chairman of the RNC," Trump wrote. "His name is, Joe Gruters, and he will have my Complete and Total Endorsement. So, should Michael Whatley run for the Senate, please let this notification represent my Complete and Total Endorsement. HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!"

Gruters, who represents Florida's 22nd Senate district, which covers Sarasota County and parts of Manatee County on the Gulf Coast, told Florida Politics on Friday he will pursue the job with Trump's support.

"I'm looking forward to advancing President Trump's 'America First' agenda as the next chair of the RNC," he said. "He is the greatest president in our nation's history, and I'm ready to serve, fight, and win for our party and our country."