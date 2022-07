Former President Donald Trump on Saturday endorsed Rep. Markwayne Mullin, Oklahoma for U.S. Senate.

Following is Trump's statement, issued through his Save America PAC:

Congressman Markwayne Mullin is running to represent the Great State of Oklahoma in the United States Senate. I won Oklahoma twice, by record margins, and Markwayne will be doing the same thing for many years to come!

An accomplished businessman and former undefeated professional MMA fighter, Markwayne has a consistent record of success that he’ll bring to the Senate.

He is working hard to Secure the Border, Restore American Energy Independence (which we had just 16 months ago!), Fight Inflation, Protect Life, Defend the Second Amendment, and Reject the Radical Left’s Agenda that is destroying our Country.

Markwayne has also seen the abuse that has taken place with the January 6th Unselect Committee, and the unfair treatment given to many people that went “peacefully and patriotically” to the Capitol, and now are being treated unfairly and with disdain. He understands this subject better than almost anybody. Many of these Americans are being held captive, while nothing happens to “the other side.”

Markwayne Mullin is an America First Warrior, and has my Complete and Total Endorsement!