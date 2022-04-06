Trump Bashes Zuckerberg on Election Operations Funding, Wants to End Mail-In Voting

Former President Donald Trump ripped into Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday, saying the federal government and states should ban private financing of election operations, thus making it illegal to pour millions of dollars into election offices.

In an interview with Breitbart News, Trump offered frank commentary on a number of topics, while chastising Zuckerberg for how he influenced the 2020 presidential election.

"It's law that one form or another — whether it's state or federal — it shouldn't be allowed. This should not be allowed. I'll tell you what else shouldn't be allowed ... mail-in ballots, because nobody knows where they're coming from and how they're getting there.

"Mail-in ballots are rife for fraud, and that's what happened.. ... The number of ballots we had this year, as opposed to any other year, who knows where they came from? Nobody knows. Many people got two ballots, three ballots, or more than that. Frankly, they should stop with the mail-in ballots, and they should have one-day elections, like they used to."

Trump added: "You vote on one day and you can only use a mail-in if you're in the military and away, or if you're very ill. Otherwise, you aren't going to have honest elections."

Trump's comments coincide with the premiere of Citizens United President David Bossie's documentary, "Rigged: The Zuckerberg-Funded Plot to Defeat Donald Trump."

The film will break down the roughly $400 million — including more than $330 million in grants — that Zuckerberg earmarked for local election offices in 2020, covering predominantly Democratic areas in various swing states.

It also chronicles how David Plouffe, former President Barack Obama's old campaign manager, oversaw the distribution and spending of the $400 million — with the "overwhelmingly vast majority of cash" flowing into the inner cities, as a means of boosting Democratic-voting turnout

According to Bossie, Zuckerberg's spending alone nearly eclipsed the entire 2020 cycle from the entire Democratic Party.

"The Democrat National Committee in 2019 and 2020, a two-year presidential cycle, spent $460 million over two years on ads, offices, staff," Bossie told Breitbart. "Now, we have $400 million in private money in the last four months of the election and totally off the books and non-disclosable. The only reason we found out about it was because of the IRS tax filings."

Bossie added: "It's documented in the tax filings of the two 501(c)(3)s that the Chan-Zuckerberg Initiative ran their money through claiming it was going to be nonpartisan, and we've proven in this movie it was the furthest thing from that."

According to Breitbart, 92% of the Zuckerberg cash covered 160 large grants totaling more than $400,000 per grant; and $270 million went to areas that Joe Biden, now the 46th president, won. The film also explores the justification for the issuance of the grants, which was supposedly to have "safe" elections, as the coronavirus pandemic raged in the United States.

"This is somebody that put up $417 million," Trump told Breitbart News, when speaking of Zuckerberg. "Nobody has ever heard of a thing like that. Yet if you go more than $5,600, they put you in jail. ... Think about it: If you go $100 more than the $5,600 (with donations), they do very bad things to you. It's a disgrace and they shouldn't be allowed to.

"If [Democratic operatives] get away with this, it will be a true disgrace to America. This, again, what this movie is about. It's really a beautiful movie.

On Hunter Biden's seized-laptop story getting ignored by the media before the 2020 election, Trump says:

"This was a rigged election. Now, even the New York Times came out and said they didn't report the Hunter Biden story because ... if they had done so before — let’s face it — it would have amounted to 17 points in the polling. There's so many ways this happened, and it's a disgrace. Between the rigged elections and the open borders and all the other things happening to this country [under Joe Biden's watch], including inflation, it's just a disaster."

On how Republicans should deal with Democrats in the future:

"The Republicans are going to have to get a lot tougher. The vote counters (in 2020) were a disaster. There's an expression that the vote counters are more important than the candidate, and you could use that expression here. What took place during this election is sinful."

