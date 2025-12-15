Trump Signals Pot Rules Change

President Donald Trump said Monday that his administration is considering reclassifying marijuana under federal drug law, a move that would place it in a less restrictive category.

Trump's comments follow reports last week that the White House was reviewing whether to direct federal agencies to move marijuana to a Schedule III designation.

"We are considering that," Trump said in the Oval Office. "A lot of people want to see the reclassification because it leads to tremendous amounts of research that can't be done unless you reclassify, so we are looking at that very strongly."

If finalized, the change would build on steps taken under former President Joe Biden's administration to begin reclassifying marijuana.

Reportedly, Trump recently discussed the issue with House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., according to multiple sources familiar with the conversation.

Marijuana has been classified as a Schedule I substance since 1971, placing it in the same category as heroin and LSD.

Under federal law, Schedule I drugs are defined as having no accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Schedule III substances include ketamine, anabolic steroids, testosterone, and medications such as Tylenol with codeine.

Trump endorsed rescheduling marijuana during the presidential campaign and said in August that a decision could come within weeks, though no action has yet been taken.

Rescheduling would not decriminalize marijuana or eliminate federal penalties for possession or use, and critics argue it would result in limited changes to criminal justice policy.

Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., accused Trump of overstating the impact of rescheduling and said it does not address incarceration tied to marijuana offenses.

Rescheduling would, however, ease restrictions on scientific research and could benefit the legal cannabis industry.

Federal tax law currently prevents businesses that deal in Schedule I or Schedule II substances from taking standard business deductions or tax credits.

Forty-two states and Washington, D.C., allow medical marijuana use, and 24 states permit recreational use.

The cannabis industry is still reacting to a provision in the legislation that ended the federal government shutdown in November. It included language that prohibits the sale of many cannabis-based and synthetic intoxicating THC compounds illegal in 2026.

Cannabis Business Times reported that the move, if left standing, could reshape the U.S. hemp market.