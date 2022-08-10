Trump: DOJ Asked Us to Put a Lock on Docs, Then FBI Broke It

The Justice Department asked former President Donald Trump to put a lock on a Mar-a-Lago storage area in June – only to send the FBI to come in and break it Monday.

The ironic tale was shared by Trump in a Wednesday statement on Truth Social, after myriad reports on it this week.

"In early June, the DOJ and FBI asked my legal representatives to put an extra lock on the door leading to the place where boxes were stored in Mar-a-Lago – we agreed," Trump wrote.

"They were shown the secured area, and the boxes themselves. Then on Monday, without notification or warning, an army of agents broke into Mar-a-Lago, went to the same storage area, and ripped open the lock that they had asked to be installed."

Trump continued to denounce the raiding of his private residence as a political attack by the Biden administration as it is putting the country through "hell."

"A surprise attack, POLITICS, and all the while our country is going to hell!" Trump's statement concluded.

Earlier Wednesday, Trump shared concern that the feds' insistence on lawyers and all witnesses to leave during the raid left open the possibility of "planting" potentially incriminating evidence.