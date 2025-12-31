Trump Gets $2.75M for Charity at Mar-a-Lago New Year's Auction

President Donald Trump presided over a spirited charity auction during a New Year's Eve celebration at Mar-a-Lago, selling a speed painting of Jesus of Nazareth created live by artist Vanessa Horabuena.

As guests gathered for the countdown to the new year, Trump led the bidding from the stage, injecting humor and commentary as offers quickly climbed from six figures into the millions.

After a rapid back-and-forth among attendees, the artwork sold for a winning bid of $2.75 million.

Trump announced that the proceeds would benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and a local sheriff's department, drawing applause from the crowd.

The winning bidder, a male guest invited to the stage by Trump, was not publicly identified.

Horabuena, whose live painting kept guests on the floor throughout the performance, reacted with visible surprise at the final price.

Trump praised the artist's work and thanked the bidder, calling the moment "great entertainment" as the festivities continued into the night.