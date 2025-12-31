WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: donald trump | mar-a-lago | charity auction | new years eve | painting | jesus | vanessa horabuena

Trump Gets $2.75M for Charity at Mar-a-Lago New Year's Auction

By    |   Wednesday, 31 December 2025 10:39 PM EST

President Donald Trump presided over a spirited charity auction during a New Year's Eve celebration at Mar-a-Lago, selling a speed painting of Jesus of Nazareth created live by artist Vanessa Horabuena.

As guests gathered for the countdown to the new year, Trump led the bidding from the stage, injecting humor and commentary as offers quickly climbed from six figures into the millions.

After a rapid back-and-forth among attendees, the artwork sold for a winning bid of $2.75 million.

Trump announced that the proceeds would benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and a local sheriff's department, drawing applause from the crowd.

The winning bidder, a male guest invited to the stage by Trump, was not publicly identified.

Horabuena, whose live painting kept guests on the floor throughout the performance, reacted with visible surprise at the final price.

Trump praised the artist's work and thanked the bidder, calling the moment "great entertainment" as the festivities continued into the night.

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
President Donald Trump presided over a spirited charity auction during a New Year's Eve celebration at Mar-a-Lago, selling a speed painting of Jesus of Nazareth created live by artist Vanessa Horabuena.
donald trump, mar-a-lago, charity auction, new years eve, painting, jesus, vanessa horabuena
157
2025-39-31
Wednesday, 31 December 2025 10:39 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved