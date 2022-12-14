×
Tags: donald trump | major announcement | superhero

Trump Teases 'Major Announcement'

(Newsmax)

Wednesday, 14 December 2022 01:08 PM EST

Former President Donald Trump said he will make a major announcement Thursday concerning America's need for a "superhero."

"America Needs a Superhero! I will be making a Major Announcement tomorrow. Thank you!" Trump posted in all-caps Wednesday morning on Truth Social.

Trump's post was accompanied by a video, which begins with him restating the country's need for a superhero.

The video then gives way to animation showing the former president, standing before Trump Tower, with a buttoned-down shirt torn open to reveal a Superman-like outfit with the symbol "T" on his chest. Light beams protrude from Trump's eyes.

The spot ends showing "Major announcement. Thursday, December 15th."

Trump's post gave no indication what the announcement would be about.

The former president last month officially kicked off his campaign for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Trump's Truth Social post came on a day that The Wall Street Journal reported its new poll showed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis holding a 52%-38% lead over Trump among Republican primary voters.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Politics
Newsmax Media, Inc.

