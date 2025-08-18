Trump Vows to Lead Movement Ending Mail-In Voting

President Donald Trump on Monday morning said he will "lead a movement" to end mail-in voting in U.S. elections and sign an executive order "to help bring honesty" to next year's midterms.

Hours before he was to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European officials for talks on the future of the Russia-Ukraine war, Trump took to his social media platform to announce an effort that "will be strongly opposed by Democrats."

"I am going to lead a movement to get rid of MAIL-IN BALLOTS, and also, while we're at it, Highly 'Inaccurate,' Very Expensive, and Seriously Controversial VOTING MACHINES, which cost Ten Times more than accurate and sophisticated Watermark Paper, which is faster, and leaves NO DOUBT, at the end of the evening, as to who WON, and who LOST, the Election," Trump posted on Truth Social.

"With their HORRIBLE Radical Left policies, like Open Borders, Men Playing in Women's Sports, Transgender and 'WOKE' for everyone, and so much more, Democrats are virtually Unelectable without using this completely disproven Mail-In SCAM."

Trump and allies blamed his 2020 election loss on voter fraud in several key battleground states.

In March, he signed an executive order to overhaul U.S. elections, including requiring documentary proof of citizenship to register to vote in federal elections and demanding that all ballots be received by Election Day.

Democrat state attorneys general then filed a federal lawsuit, arguing that its provisions would step on states' power to set their own election rules and that the executive branch had no such authority.

Trump now plans to go further before the midterms, saying other countries ended mail-in voting because of "massive voter fraud." He said states must follow a president's lead "for the good of the country."

"WE WILL BEGIN THIS EFFORT, WHICH WILL BE STRONGLY OPPOSED BY THE DEMOCRATS BECAUSE THEY CHEAT AT LEVELS NEVER SEEN BEFORE," Trump said.

After meeting with Vladimir Putin on Friday in Alaska, Trump said the Russian president agrees with him that letting voters send in ballots by mail puts honest elections at risk.

"Vladimir Putin, smart guy, said you can't have an honest election with mail-in voting," Trump told Fox News. "He said there's not a country in the world that uses it now."

Some Republicans, echoing Trump's claims, argue that changes like restricting absentee voting and requiring identification could reduce the risks of ballot tampering, impersonation, or other forms of fraud that independent analysts say is rare.

Trump's full text:

Reuters and The Associated Press contributed to this story.