Trump Rebuffs MAGA, Says US Needs Foreign Tech Workers

President Donald Trump on Wednesday defended his decision to continue welcoming foreign workers to the United States for tech manufacturing jobs, suggesting that American workers are not yet prepared for the demands of advanced chip production, a remark likely to stir further discontent within parts of his base.

"You can't come in and open up a massive computer chip factory for billions and billions of dollars, like is being done in Arizona, and think you're going to hire people off an unemployment line to run it," Trump said at the U.S.-Saudi Investment Forum.

"They're going to have to bring thousands of people with them, and I'm going to welcome those people," he added.

Trump's comments came after several MAGA supporters criticized his backing of the H-1B visa program, which allows skilled foreign workers to fill U.S. jobs.

The debate over expanding foreign-worker visas for tech labor has deepened divisions within the Republican Party.

Critics argue that Trump's support for high-skill immigration contradicts his "America First" agenda at a time when wages have stagnated and inflation remains elevated.

Some conservatives contend that awarding top-tier tech jobs to foreign workers undercuts American workers, pressure Trump acknowledged is coming from some of his most loyal supporters.

"I love my conservative friends. I love MAGA. But this is MAGA," Trump said. "And those people are going to teach our people how to make computer chips.

"And in a short period of time, our people are going to be doing great."

Trump urged his base to take a longer view, saying his perceived favoritism toward foreign labor is part of a broader plan to build U.S. manufacturing capacity.

"They're unbelievable patriots, but they just don't understand — our people have to be taught this," he said of the backlash.

"We're not going to be successful if we don't allow people who invest billions of dollars in plant and equipment to bring a lot of their people from their country to get that plant open, operating, and working," the president added. "I'm sorry."