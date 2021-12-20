Trump Blasts Letitia James as 'Corrupt Official'

Former President Donald Trump claimed Monday that New York Attorney General Letitia James is “a corrupt official doing the dirty work” of the Democratic Party in a statement issued on the same day he filed a lawsuit against her office.

Trump filed the lawsuit against James in an effort to halt her civil investigation into his business practices and prevent her from taking part in a separate criminal investigation by Manhattan district attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr.

The former president later issued a statement condemning her and her investigation.

“Tell Letitia that she is not dealing with the Cuomo brothers, a corrupt Governor in a corrupt state, including your office and others, and Fredo, who did the Governor’s dirty work for him,” Trump said in the statement issued by his political action committee, Save America, referring to former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his brother, former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, who both left recently their jobs following scandals.

“Despite many years of investigation that nobody else could have survived even if they did things just slightly wrong, yours is just a continuation of the political Witch Hunt that has gone on against me by the Radical Left Democrats for years,” his statement continued.

“This is not about delay, this is about our Constitution! You are nothing but a corrupt official doing the dirty work of your party. You should not be in office. This could well be the reason you were just rejected by the people of NY in your inept run for governor. You didn’t quit for a higher purpose, you quit because your poll numbers were atrocious—you didn’t have a chance. New York got lucky!”

Earlier in December, The Washington Post reported that James requested to take Trump’s testimony in January as part of its investigation into alleged widespread fraud that “permeated the Trump Organization,” according to the newspaper’s source with knowledge of the investigation.