Trump to Invite King Charles to US

Friday, 19 September 2025 11:02 AM EDT

President Donald Trump is set to invite King Charles III to visit the United States for next year's Independence Day celebrations following his second state visit to the United Kingdom this week, The Telegraph reports.

Trump returned to Washington on Thursday evening, local time, after dining with the king and Queen Camilla at Windsor Castle and meeting with Prime Minister Keir Starmer at his country residence, Chequers. 

According to The Telegraph, the Trump administration is considering placing the U.K. at the center of next year's celebrations for the 250th anniversary of the United States declaring independence and inviting King Charles to attend.

"It was a really fantastic trip. The British know how to do this perfectly," an unidentified senior White House official told the newspaper. "They set the bar high for their trip to see us."

"We're grateful beyond words for the spectacular honor of the state visit yesterday at Windsor Castle, hosted by His Majesty King Charles III and Her Majesty, Queen Camilla," Trump said in a statement before leaving. "These are two fantastic people. We will never forget it."

Politics
