Trump Reminds Early Arizona GOP Primary Voters of Kari Lake Endorsement

Former President Donald Trump took the opportunity Wednesday to remind Arizona Republican primary voters that he is endorsing Kari Lake in the race for governor as early mail in voting begins.

"Early voting starts today in the great State of Arizona," Trump said in a statement Wednesday. "The people of Arizona have a chance to get a truly great governor, unlike the one you have right now. Make sure you return your early ballot for Kari Lake or vote in person on Aug. 2. With Kari, you'll have election Integrity, strong borders, safe streets, and all of the other things you've wanted for so long. Vote for Kari Lake. She has my complete and total endorsement!"

Lake, a former television news anchor for Phoenix station FOX 10, said she is running for governor to restore "common sense conservatism" to the state and to address the ongoing crisis at the southern border, according to her biography on Ballotpedia.

"﻿The ongoing border crisis is nothing less than a national security and humanitarian disaster," she is quoted as saying. "I will not wait for Washington's approval or rely on the empty promises of far-away politicians to do what's best for Arizonans. After I take my hand off the Bible, we are going to issue a declaration of invasion. We are going to finish President Trump's wall, and we are going to send our armed National Guard to the border and stop people from coming across."

Trump initially endorsed Lake in September 2021.

"She is strong on Crime, will protect our Border, Second Amendment, Military and Vets, and will fight to restore Election Integrity (both past and future!). She is against Covid lockdowns, Cancel Culture, and will end 'woke' curriculum in our schools," the Arizona Mirror reported Trump saying at the time. "Kari will make her wonderful family, and the MAGA movement, very proud."

Lake is in the race for the GOP nomination Aug. 2 against six other Republicans to fill the seat being vacated by two-term Republican Gov. Doug Ducey.

The winner of that race will face one of two Democrats, Katie Hobbs or Marco Lopez, in the November general election.

Trump also appeared in a television advertisement for Lake in early June, calling her "a very conservative person," NBC News reported at the time

"She believes in true and great values," he said in the ad. "She's going to do tremendously for the border, for election integrity."

According to Ballotpedia, Trump's record for his candidates winning in the primaries this year is 93%, or 136-10.