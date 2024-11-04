State of the Race: How Battleground Polls See Trump-Harris

We're on the doorstep of Election Day, and the presidential race between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris couldn't be closer.

Most political analysts believe seven battleground states — Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin — will decide who occupies the White House the next four years.

Here is a breakdown of recent polling results for each state.

Arizona: Trump appears to be polling well in a state he lost by just 10,457 votes to Joe Biden in 2020 but won in 2016. In a Victory Insights poll released Monday, Trump has a 49.2%-48.4% lead. A poll by Emerson College/The Hill released Monday showed Trump ahead 50%-48%.

Georgia: A poll by Emerson College/The Hill released Monday showed Trump ahead 50%-49%. An InsiderAdvantage poll released Sunday showed Trump ahead 48.7%-47.7% but a New York Times/Siena College poll released Sunday showed Harris ahead 48%-47%.

Michigan: A Research Co. poll released Monday showed Harris ahead 51%-47%. A Trafalgar Group poll released Sunday showed Trump ahead 47.8%-47.4%.

Nevada: A poll by Emerson College/The Hill released Monday showed the candidates tied with 48% each. A New York Times/Siena College poll released Sunday showed Harris ahead 49%-46%.

North Carolina: A poll by Emerson College/The Hill released Monday showed Trump ahead 49%-48%. A Patriot Polling survey released Sunday showed Trump ahead 50.5%-48.9%.

Pennsylvania: In a state believed by many as a must-win to take the White House, a Research Co. poll released Monday showed Harris ahead 50%-49%. A New York Times/Siena College poll released Sunday showed the candidates tied with 48% each.

Wisconsin: A poll by Emerson College/The Hill released Monday showed the candidates tied with 49% each. A New York Times/Siena College poll released Sunday showed Harris ahead 49%-47%.