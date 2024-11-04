WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | kamala harris | battleground states | polls | election day

State of the Race: How Battleground Polls See Trump-Harris

By    |   Monday, 04 November 2024 07:05 PM EST

We're on the doorstep of Election Day, and the presidential race between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris couldn't be closer.

Most political analysts believe seven battleground states — Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin — will decide who occupies the White House the next four years.

Here is a breakdown of recent polling results for each state.

Arizona: Trump appears to be polling well in a state he lost by just 10,457 votes to Joe Biden in 2020 but won in 2016. In a Victory Insights poll released Monday, Trump has a 49.2%-48.4% lead. A poll by Emerson College/The Hill released Monday showed Trump ahead 50%-48%.

Georgia: A poll by Emerson College/The Hill released Monday showed Trump ahead 50%-49%. An InsiderAdvantage poll released Sunday showed Trump ahead 48.7%-47.7% but a New York Times/Siena College poll released Sunday showed Harris ahead 48%-47%.

Michigan: A Research Co. poll released Monday showed Harris ahead 51%-47%. A Trafalgar Group poll released Sunday showed Trump ahead 47.8%-47.4%.

Nevada: A poll by Emerson College/The Hill released Monday showed the candidates tied with 48% each. A New York Times/Siena College poll released Sunday showed Harris ahead 49%-46%.

North Carolina: A poll by Emerson College/The Hill released Monday showed Trump ahead 49%-48%. A Patriot Polling survey released Sunday showed Trump ahead 50.5%-48.9%.

Pennsylvania: In a state believed by many as a must-win to take the White House, a Research Co. poll released Monday showed Harris ahead 50%-49%. A New York Times/Siena College poll released Sunday showed the candidates tied with 48% each.

Wisconsin: A poll by Emerson College/The Hill released Monday showed the candidates tied with 49% each. A New York Times/Siena College poll released Sunday showed Harris ahead 49%-47%.

Michael Katz

Michael Katz is a Newsmax reporter with more than 30 years of experience reporting and editing on news, culture, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
We're on the doorstep of Election Day, and the presidential race between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris couldn't be closer.
donald trump, kamala harris, battleground states, polls, election day
285
2024-05-04
Monday, 04 November 2024 07:05 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved