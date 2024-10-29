WATCH TV LIVE

State of the Race: How Battleground Polls See Trump-Harris

Tuesday, 29 October 2024 05:53 PM EDT

With Election Day a week away, the presidential race between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris couldn't be closer.

Most political analysts believe seven battleground states — Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin — will decide who occupies the White House the next four years.

Here is a breakdown of recent polling results for each state:

Arizona: Trump appears to be polling well in a state he lost by just 10,457 votes to Joe Biden in 2020 but won in 2016. An AtlasIntel poll released Tuesday showed Trump with a 50.6%-46.4% lead, an advantage outside of the poll's margin of error of +/- 3 percentage points. A CNN poll released Tuesday, though, showed Harris with a 48%-47% lead over Trump.

Georgia: An AtlasIntel poll released Tuesday showed Trump with a 50.2%-47.1% lead, an advantage just inside the poll's margin of error of +/- 3 percentage points. A Redfield & Wilton Strategies poll for The Telegraph released Tuesday showed Trump ahead 48%-47%.

Michigan: An Emerson College poll released Tuesday showed Trump ahead 49%-48%. An AtlasIntel poll released Tuesday had Trump ahead 49.2%-47.9% and a Redfield & Wilton Strategies poll for The Telegraph released Tuesday showed Harris ahead 49%-48%.

Nevada: Harris had a razor-thin 47.8%-47.6% lead in a Trafalgar Group poll released Tuesday. A CNN poll released Tuesday showed Trump ahead 48%-47% and an AtlasIntel poll released Tuesday showed Trump ahead 48.4%-47.5%.

North Carolina: A Trafalgar Group poll released Tuesday showed Trump widened his lead over Harris to 3.2 points (49.4%-46.2%), outside of the margin of error of +/- 2.9 points. In the group's previous poll Oct. 15, Trump's lead was just 1.9 points (46.5%-44.6%). An AtlasIntel poll released Tuesday showed Harris ahead 48.5%-48.4%.

Pennsylvania: In a state believed by many as a must-win to take the White House, a Redfield & Wilton Strategies poll for The Telegraph released Tuesday showed the candidates tied with 48% each, with 2% responding with "don't know" when asked for whom they will vote. An AtlasIntel poll released Tuesday showed Trump ahead 48.7%-46.6%.

Wisconsin: A Redfield & Wilton Strategies poll for The Telegraph released Tuesday showed Harris ahead 48%-47%. An AtlasIntel poll released Tuesday showed Trump ahead 48.7%-48.1%.

