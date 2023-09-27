Trump: 'Deranged' Judge 'Railroaded This Fake Case'

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday continued to blast the New York judge who ruled against him a day before.

Judge Arthur Engoron, in a civil lawsuit brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James, ruled Tuesday that Trump and his company deceived banks, insurers, and others by massively overvaluing his assets and exaggerating his net worth on paperwork used in making deals and securing loans.

"I have a Deranged, Trump Hating Judge, who RAILROADED this FAKE CASE through a NYS Court at a speed never seen before, refusing to let it go to the Commercial Division, where it belongs, denying me everything, No Trial, No Jury," Trump posted Wednesday morning on Truth Social. "He made up this crazy 'KILL TRUMP' decision, assigning insanely low values to properties, despite overwhelming evidence.

"AS AN EXAMPLE, HE VALUES THE MOST SPECTACULAR PROPERTY IN PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, MAR-A-LAGO, AT $18,000,000, WHEN IT IS WORTH POSSIBLY 100 TIMES THAT AMOUNT.

"His anger & hatred is politically motivated & unprecedented by those who watched!"

Trump, who on Tuesday night released a lengthy statement on Truth Social about the judge's decision, said his "actual Net Worth is MUCH GREATER than the number shown on the Financial Statements."

"[A] BIG SURPRISE to him & the Racist A.G., Letitia James, who campaigned for office on a get Trump Platform," Trump wrote Wednesday. "While murderers roam the sidewalks of New York, my banks are happy, all loans are current, or paid off in full, sometimes early, with no defaults or problems of any kind. There is also an IRONCLAD DISCLAIMER CLAUSE!"

The Associated Press contributed to this story.