Canadian Sen. Dares Trump Jr. to Box Over 'Bogus' Tariffs

Canadian lawmakers have been up in arms since President Donald Trump announced plans for 25% tariffs on imported goods from the U.S.'s northern neighbor.

And now a Quebec senator is taking matter into his own hands, or fists, by challenging the president's oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., to a charity boxing match.

Sen. Patrick Brazeau, 50, who has held his seat since 2009, issued the challenge Thursday in a post on X. Brazeau, who is not affiliated with a political party, once lost a charity boxing match in 2012 to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who at the time was a member of Parliament.

"In light of these bogus tariffs from President @realDonaldTrump ... I challenge you to a fight to raise money for cancer research or an organization of your choosing," Brazeau posted in his challenge to Donald Trump Jr. "Our countries don't need to be at war, but we can fight to raise money. I'm in if you are."

The president was hoping the tariffs would compel Canada and Mexico to do more to stem the flow of fentanyl coming into the U.S.

"P.S. [U.S.] tariffs have nothing to do with fentanyl. It has to do with our oil, freshwater, minerals, resources and our Arctic, just but to name a few," Brazeau wrote.

The president reportedly said Thursday he is postponing 25% tariffs on goods from Canada and Mexico that fall under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement until April 2, although a 25% tariff on all U.S. steel and aluminum imports is set to begin next week.

Brazeau told the Toronto Star he initially wanted to challenge Vice President J.D. Vance to a boxing match but decided against it.

"I think he's in a different weight class," Brazeau said.

Brazeau is 5-foot-10, 175 pounds, according to the Star. Vance reportedly is 6-2. Trump Jr., the president's oldest son, reportedly is 6-1.

"I am personally sick and tired of what I'm hearing because all this — this trade war and these tariffs — are not about fentanyl whatsoever," Brazeau told the CBC.

"They're talking about significant tariffs on our country, which will affect every Canadian citizen's wallet. This is just my way to continue this fight, but not through the trade war and not through the tariffs. Let's just do it the way the Trump family and the Trump people understand ... through force."

